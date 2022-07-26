Lakeland PBS

Hubbard County Acquires Over 720 Acres of Land for Conservation

Emma HudziakJul. 25 2022

The Trust for Public Land, Hubbard County, The Conservation Fund, and the Mississippi Headwaters Board recently announced that over 720 acres of forest land has been saved from future development and will be managed by the county.

Over 720 acres of forest land previously owned by PotlatchDeltic was recently donated to Hubbard County by the Trust for Public Land. This land was purchased by The Conservation Fund from Potlatch in efforts to preserve these lands as working forests and return them back to the public.

The protected areas are broken down into two segments of land in Hubbard County. The first segment includes 160 acres in Schoolcraft Township, and the other 560 acres is near Emmaville. The protected land is also very near Brokaw Lake, Brokaw Creek, Skunk Lake, Bad Axe Lake, Big Mantrap Lake, and Stocking Lake.

Hubbard County is currently working with the Soil and Water Conservation District on acquiring another 300 acres of land. After speaking with the DNR, Trust for Public Land, and The Conservation Fund, they hope to acquire 2,000 to 3,000 more acres of land in the future.

