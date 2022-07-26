Hubbard County Acquires Over 720 Acres of Land for Conservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Trust for Public Land, Hubbard County, The Conservation Fund, and the Mississippi Headwaters Board recently announced that over 720 acres of forest land has been saved from future development and will be managed by the county.

Over 720 acres of forest land previously owned by PotlatchDeltic was recently donated to Hubbard County by the Trust for Public Land. This land was purchased by The Conservation Fund from Potlatch in efforts to preserve these lands as working forests and return them back to the public.

The protected areas are broken down into two segments of land in Hubbard County. The first segment includes 160 acres in Schoolcraft Township, and the other 560 acres is near Emmaville. The protected land is also very near Brokaw Lake, Brokaw Creek, Skunk Lake, Bad Axe Lake, Big Mantrap Lake, and Stocking Lake.

Hubbard County is currently working with the Soil and Water Conservation District on acquiring another 300 acres of land. After speaking with the DNR, Trust for Public Land, and The Conservation Fund, they hope to acquire 2,000 to 3,000 more acres of land in the future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today