Hubbard Co. Jail Inmate Reportedly Assaults Corrections Officer

A corrections officer in the Hubbard County Jail was allegedly assaulted by an inmate, according to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states that on August 7th at 5:30 p.m., the corrections officer was sitting at a desk, monitoring inmates in a housing unit, when 23-year-old Cole Pigeon of Bayport, Minnesota reportedly exited his cell and attacked the officer.

Pigeon is said to have stabbed the officer multiple times with a sharp piece of metal commonly known as a “shank,” causing cuts to the officer’s head and face. The officer was able to fend off his attacker long enough before other corrections officer arrived on the scene.

An investigation showed that Pigeon made the weapon from a bracket that he had removed from a table in the recreation room. Pigeon made the statement that he stalked the officer before stabbing him, and that he will stab more officers every chance he gets. He also stated that the officers signed up for this.

Pigeon was in the Hubbard County Jail on charges of felony-level criminal damage to property and assaulting a peace officer. His new charges include first-, second-, third-, and fourth-degree assault.

The corrections officer was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids, where he was treated for stab wounds.