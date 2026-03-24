Hubbard Co. Election Judge Pleads Guilty To Allowing Unregistered People to Vote

An election judge in Hubbard County has pleaded guilty to a felony for allowing 11 unregistered people to vote in the November 2024 election.

In 2024, Timothy Scouton of Nevis was charged with accepting ballots from unregistered voters and neglect of duty in his posting at the Badoura Township precinct, located east of Park Rapids.

By pleading guilty to the count of allowing unregistered voters to cast ballots, the negligence of duty charge will be dismissed. Scouton pleaded guilty on Mar. 23 of this year.

The original investigation began after Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave was unable to find completed voter registration forms from 11 voters in the ballots and other voting materials returned to her by Scouton. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Scouton claimed that he could not find any registration forms on Nov. 4, so he instructed the other election judges to write down the voters’ names, dates of birth, and addresses instead of using the proper mandated forms.

In a statement given to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office emphasized that Scouton’s actions were caught right away and that they were unaware of any other activity like this from an election judge.

“Election crimes are extremely rare,” the office said. “Election-related crimes by election workers are nearly unprecedented.”

Scouton’s sentencing hearing is set for May 18, where the felony offense could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He has also been prohibited from serving in the role of an election judge again.