Hubbard Co. Deputies Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop

Hubbard County law enforcement recently stopped drugs from hitting the streets of Nevis Township.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on December 27, deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 296th Avenue and County Road 33. Deputies reportedly stopped the car as it was going over the speed limit in a 30 mph zone.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, officials had the driver conduct a field sobriety test. They then searched the vehicle. Inside deputies reportedly found about 118 grams of methamphetamine and $8,000 in cash. The vehicle was also forfeited to law enforcement.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

