Hubbard Co. Deputies Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop

Mary BalstadDec. 29 2022

Hubbard County law enforcement recently stopped drugs from hitting the streets of Nevis Township.

Money Seized
Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on December 27, deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 296th Avenue and County Road 33. Deputies reportedly stopped the car as it was going over the speed limit in a 30 mph zone.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, officials had the driver conduct a field sobriety test. They then searched the vehicle. Inside deputies reportedly found about 118 grams of methamphetamine and $8,000 in cash. The vehicle was also forfeited to law enforcement.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

By — Mary Balstad

