Studies show that election years can add a significant amount of stress, and with everything that has happened this year, health officials are urging people to stay on top of your mental health.

Taking a break from social media, understanding what you can control, and grabbing some fresh air are all ways to cope and deal with anxiety and/or stress during this process.

