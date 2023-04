Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, April 18 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Musician David “Saba” Wisnia believed that he survived the horrors of Auschwitz by entertaining the Nazi guards with his beautiful singing voice. Join David and his grandson Avi as the pair embark on a journey exploring the mystery of Saba’s past.