How One Bemidji Business Has Benefited From the Mask Mandate

Betsy Melin — Jul. 24 2020

The Compass Rose is a home and gift shop in Bemidji. For owner Hannah Peura, the mask mandate has made operations for her business more manageable. The mask mandate is the latest in a long list of safety measures the store has been taking since March.

The store decided to start selling face masks themselves due to an overwhelming demand from customers. They have sold hundreds so far, with kids’ masks being especially popular within the store.

