How Healthy Is Crow Wing County?

Almost 90 percent of adults in Crow Wing County feel their health is good to excellent but new data show that 2/3 of the population is actually overweight or obese.

Crow Wing Energized and the Minnesota Department of Health received over 1000 survey responses throughout the county. The results showed 2/3 adults are not meeting their recommended amount of physical activity.

In addition, 51 percent of Crow Wing County adults at or over age 45 have high blood pressure and 42 percent have high cholesterol.

Another concern for the county was the in increase in tobacco products among adults, the statistic show that nearly 1/4 adults use tobacco in Crow Wing County.