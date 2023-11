Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, December 3 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle, Will Liverman, Sandi Patty and more for a night of uplifting music. Bringing together renowned solo vocalists, a 25-piece ensemble of The American Pops Orchestra, & combined choirs this concert represents the vast fellowship that is united through sacred pieces.