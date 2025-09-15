Housing Study Suggests Bemidji Needs More Affordable & Market-Rate Homes

A recent housing study completed in the city of Bemidji suggests the area has an overwhelming need for additional housing, both affordable and market-rate units.

The study, conducted by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, was discussed with the Bemidji City Council at Monday’s meeting. Councilors were presented with six issues challenging the area, including an aging population and aging housing infrastructures within the city.

Over 50% of the local housing stock was built before 1980, according to the report. Those who conducted the study suggested the city increase the number of housing units, as well as update and amend certain zoning codes.

“Communities all over the country are taking proactive steps to address these concerns, and we believe that Bemidji can do the same,” said Rhonda Walters, Headwaters Regional Development Commission Housing Development Planner. “Housing is very complicated, and it gets messy. But we can continue to work toward getting collaboration. There are some little things that we could do that actually could become quite contentious. We just have to stand firm and keep prodding, keep poking at it.”

At the meeting, the Bemidji City Council also approved two different union agreements with the City Liquor store and the Bemidji Fire Department.