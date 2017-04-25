House Republicans Pass Abortion Bills

The bills would require abortion facilities to obtain permits from the state’s health department and would ban the use of state funds for abortions. Both passed largely along party lines during the vote Monday evening.

The Senate is planning to take up the permitting bill next week.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a similar regulation bill in 2012 and said recently that he is against any legislation that makes it harder for women to get an abortion.

Democrats say the bills are an attempt to hinder women’s access to safe abortions. Republicans argue that taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to help fund abortions and regulations would provide safer facilities to protect women.