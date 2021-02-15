Lakeland PBS

House Lost in Fire South of Nimrod

Chris BurnsFeb. 15 2021

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Saturday, February 13th, indicating there was a fire in section 7 of Lyons Township.

The 911 caller placed the phone call at 11:21 PM, saying there was a house on fire. The deputies arrived to a single level house with the roof “engulfed” in flames. The fire spread rapidly to other parts of the building.

The only occupant in the home was already out when the fire departments and police department arrived. He/She told the deputy on scene that the fire started near the wood stove pipe in the attic.

The Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments responded to the fire and tried fighting the fire in -23 degree weather.

