House Into a Home: Headwaters Unitarian Universalists Celebrate New Building

Mary BalstadOct. 5 2022

After years of moving from one building to another, the Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (HUUF) finally has a place they can call their own. The Headwaters Peace Center is not only for HUUF members to hold their Sunday services, but also for the Bemidji community to come together.

On Sunday, October 2nd, the fellowship held a dedication ceremony for their new building, which came about after years of fundraising. Since the early conception of the group, a portion of their yearly budget went toward making this building a reality. But with the place of their Sunday fellowship constantly moving, membership numbers suffered and therefore, so did fundraising efforts.

When the funds were finally raised, a groundbreaking took place in 2019, only for the grand opening in July of 2020 to be shut down, like everything else, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two years, HUUF can finally celebrate being able to use their new building. Members also want this building to be open more often then just on Sundays, as they hope for it to become a community space.

HUUF is a volunteer-led and -run organization. They rent out spaces in the Headwaters Peace Center. Currently, their only renter is Peacemaker Resources.

More information about the group can be found on their website.

By — Mary Balstad

