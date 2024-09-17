House in Bemidji Destroyed by Fire Saturday Morning

A house in Bemidji was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, 38 firefighters responded to the scene on the 400 block of 15th Street NW just before 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single story residential structure fully engulfed in fire.

Fire crews were on the scene for about four hours, but the home and its contents are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, and no preliminary cause for the fire has been released.