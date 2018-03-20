DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

House GOP Toughens Penalties For Protest Damage

Clayton Castle
Mar. 20 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota lawmakers are renewing efforts to punish protest organizers when their event leads to property damage.

The House civil law committee advanced a bill that broadens civil and criminal liabilities for protest groups. Thursday’s vote fell along party lines, with Republicans arguing the bill would help prevent damages.

Critics argued the bill is just an attempt to chill protest.

A related bill increases penalties for protesters who block airports and freeways. The bill, which calls for a year in jail for protesters who are convicted, is headed to the House floor after passing committee last week.

Both measures also advanced last year following months of protests over officer-involved shootings, but didn’t survive budget negotiations.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Faces $118 Million Budget Deficit

Child Support Task Force Visits Brainerd

Legal Battle Over Budget Veto Rests With The Minnesota Supreme Court

BSU Tuition To Increase After Statewide Budget Cuts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Judi Taylor said

She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More

Cathy Lenk said

That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Latest Story

Dairy Queen Giving Away Free Cones Today

While it may not feel like the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is trying to turn that around by offering free small vanilla cones at
Posted on Mar. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Dairy Queen Giving Away Free Cones Today

Posted on Mar. 20 2018

Heroin With Fentanyl Seized In Drug Bust

Posted on Mar. 20 2018

Family Who Won $22.8 Million Lottery Prize In Roseau Comes Forward

Posted on Mar. 20 2018

Thunderhawks Senior Hamling Named Miss Basketball Finalist

Posted on Mar. 20 2018

Bemidji School Board Approves Change To Attendance Boundaries

Posted on Mar. 20 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.