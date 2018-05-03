Lakeland PBS
House GOP Proposes $825M In Public Construction

Josh Peterson
May. 3 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans are proposing to spend $825 million on public works projects with a heavy focus on water infrastructure, roads and state building repairs.

The House’s so-called bonding bill is roughly half the size of Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s $1.5 billion proposal. Republican legislative leaders had dismissed that plan as too large and promised theirs would be smaller.

The bill released Wednesday devotes much of the money for repairs of public buildings and road and bridge repair. It also includes $25 million in grants for school security and $150 million for projects to improve water quality.

Dayton called the House proposal “woefully inadequate.”

Lawmakers plan to hold a hearing on the House proposal Friday. The Legislature adjourns May 21.

Josh Peterson
