House Fire Results In Fatalities
Two females, age 86 and age 48, died in a house fire in rural Longville.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to the home around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning to see the house completely engulfed in flames and the two females inside.
The victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.
The investigation is still ongoing.
