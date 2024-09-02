House Fire North of Bemidji Causes Heavy Damage to Garage

A fire that happened early this morning caused significant damage to the garage of a residential home north of Bemidji.

The Bemidji Fire Department reports that they responded to a call around 2:04 a.m. of a structure fire on the 13000 block of Beaver Lodge Lane, located in Liberty Township about 15 miles north of Bemidji.

Once firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the attached garage of the single-story home. They went into offensive mode, using a 1-3/4″ handline, where they found a large amount of fire.

Additional crew members eventually arrived on the scene. 24 firefighters used 10 pieces of equipment to battle the fire for around two hours.

Although the inside of the home only had minimal damage, the garage and all of its contents suffered heavy damage.

The fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental in nature. There are no injuries reported at this time.