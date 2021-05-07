Lakeland PBS

House Fire Near Remer Results in Fatality (Updated with Video)

Chris BurnsMay. 7 2021

A one-year-old boy has died in a house fire in Cass County near Remer.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on May 7th 2021 at 1:46 AM the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in the area of Ghe We Zance Ln NE, in Boy Lake Township, rural Remer, MN.

Deputies arrived and found a residential duplex engulfed in fire. Deputies began checking the residence, which was filled with smoke and fire. Deputies were able to locate one adult female who was in a bedroom in the residence and quickly got her out from the residence safely. The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department and Remer Fire Department arrived on scene and began to extinguish the fire. Authorities located a one-year-old boy inside the residence deceased.

The investigation indicates that an adult female and three children were able to escape the fire prior to responders arriving. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the fire investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

