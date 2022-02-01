Lakeland PBS

House Fire in St. Cloud Kills One Person, Another Rescued

Lakeland News — Jan. 31 2022

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A house fire in St. Cloud has taken the life of one person while firefighters rescued another person in a wheelchair. A third person was able to make it out of the burning home.

St. Cloud police and fire departments arrived on the scene about 4:30 a.m. Monday and found smoke in the house. They found the person in the wheelchair on the first floor and were advised there was still another person on the second floor.

But, due to heavy smoke, first responders weren’t able to check the second level. As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, an adult victim was found on the second floor.

