Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

House Fire In Sebeka Causes Structural Damage

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

No one was injured during a house fire in Sebeka that caused structure and smoke damage. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was called about a structure fire in Meadow Township around 11:15 p.m. on May 5.

The homeowner, Jaclyn Hayes, 47, of Sebeka was sleeping when she was awakened by her dogs barking in the house. When emergency personnel arrived, there was smoke coming from the roof and an orange glow in the back room of the house. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to turn off the propane and power to the house.

No other buildings, animals or people were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is pending investigation.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, Menahga Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Citizens Help Rescue Two Individuals After Canoe Capsizes On Spirit Lake

Barn Fire Near Frazee Kills Thousands Of Turkeys

Fire At Downtown Bemidji Building

Rollover Crash Sends One To The Hospital

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Latest Story

Former BSU Employee Charged With Felony Fraud

A former physical plant manager at Bemidji State University has been charged with felony financial card fraud. Jeff Sande, 66, was charged today
Posted on May. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Former BSU Employee Charged With Felony Fraud

Posted on May. 8 2018

Local Farmers See High Death Rate Among Calves Due To Spring Weather

Posted on May. 8 2018

Citizens Help Rescue Two Individuals After Canoe Capsizes On Spirit Lake

Posted on May. 8 2018

DNR Considering Changes To Walleye Regulations On Leech Lake

Posted on May. 8 2018

MnDOT Ends Spring Truck Weight Restrictions In Central Frost Zone

Posted on May. 8 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.