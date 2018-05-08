House Fire In Sebeka Causes Structural Damage

No one was injured during a house fire in Sebeka that caused structure and smoke damage. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was called about a structure fire in Meadow Township around 11:15 p.m. on May 5.

The homeowner, Jaclyn Hayes, 47, of Sebeka was sleeping when she was awakened by her dogs barking in the house. When emergency personnel arrived, there was smoke coming from the roof and an orange glow in the back room of the house. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to turn off the propane and power to the house.

No other buildings, animals or people were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is pending investigation.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, Menahga Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance.