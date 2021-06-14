House Fire in Puposky

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Monday, June 14, at about 5:06 a.m., the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a

structure fire located at 23884 Knutsen Road NW in Puposky. When fire personnel arrived, they found a two-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke throughout the building. Firefighters then went into a defensive mode due to fire conditions.

Twenty firefighters were at the scene for three hours and used eight pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire.

The home and its contents are believed to be a total loss and one occupant suffered minor injuries while evacuating.

The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature.

