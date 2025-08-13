House Fire in Outing Claims Lives of 2 People

A house fire in Outing claimed the lives of two people this morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to a structure fire on Shady Lane NE around 2:45 a.m. When responders arrived on the scene, they found a residential structure engulfed in fire. While efforts were underway to extinguish the fire, the remains of the two deceased victims were located inside the home.

Autopsies will be scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The names of the victims have not been released.