House Fire in Little Falls Results in One Fatality

One person has died following a house fire in Little Falls last night.

On February 15th around 6:08 PM, the Little Falls Police Department and the Little Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire located at the 100 block of 14th Street SW. Upon arrival, the fire department had observed smoke located on both levels of the home.

It was reported that someone may have been located inside the house, and the fire department located a person dead in the residence. That person’s name is not being released until family members are notified and because of the ongoing investigation.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

