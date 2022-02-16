Lakeland PBS

House Fire in Little Falls, MN Results in One Fatality

Emma HudziakFeb. 16 2022

On February 15th, 2022, around 6:08 p.m. the Little Falls Police Department and the Little Falls Fire Department had responded to a house fire located at the 100 block of 14th street SW Little Falls.

Upon arrival, the fire department had observed smoke located on both levels of the home. It was reported, that someone may have been located inside the house. The fire department did located a person inside the house.

Identification of the person is not being released as of now, due to pending family notification, and ongoing investigation.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.

 

By — Emma Hudziak

