House Fire in Bena, MN Results in Fatality

On Sunday, February 13th, 2022, one person dies in a mobile home fire located on Highway 2 in Unorganized Township of Bena, MN. Cass County Sheriff, Tom Burch, has recently reported, when the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a mobile home fire, responders arrived on the scene and had found that the mobile home had been engulfed in fire.

The fire was extinguished, and a search party had been conducted. There was a person who has not yet been identified, that was found deceased located inside the residence. There is an autopsy scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, that will continue with the help from The State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Assisting at the fire scene, were Leech Lake Tribal Police, Federal Dam Fire Department, Cass Lake Fire Department, and Deer River Ambulance.

