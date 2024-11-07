Nov 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

House 6B Rep. Heintzeman Reacts After Big Re-Election Win

On Tuesday, Josh Heintzeman was once again elected as a state Representative in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Heintzeman, who received 63.40% of the vote, will head back to the Minnesota House for a sixth term. He defeated challengers Emily LeClaire from the DFL Party, who got 33.06%, and Troy Scheffler from the Americans First Party, who got 3.41%.

The majority of voters in the district once again put their faith in Rep. Heintzeman, who says he has worked hard to build trust with his constituents for nearly 10 years.

“It’s always incredibly humbling to have the support of your district and resoundingly as it was, again, this election cycle,” said Heintzeman in an interview with Lakeland News. “You really have to appreciate that trust, don’t ever violate that trust, make sure that the people are heard and that they’re represented in St. Paul. So we take that very seriously and we’re, you know, excited to get back to work in St. Paul for this district.”

The 2025 Minnesota Legislative Session begins January 14th.

