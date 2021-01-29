Lakeland PBS

HotSpring Hot Tubs Makes Donation To Sanford Health Foundation

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 29 2021

HotSpring Hot Tubs recently made a donation of $2,100 to support the Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center.

The cancer center provides a patient-centered home for healing and is the regions largest medical facility that offers comprehensive caner and blood disorder in one location.

The support from HotSpring Hot Tubs will enhance and expand health care services and facilities to provide health for the region.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

