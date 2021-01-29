HotSpring Hot Tubs Makes Donation to Sanford Health Foundation
HotSpring Hot Tubs in northern Minnesota recently made a donation of $2,100 to the Sanford Health Foundation to support the Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center.
The cancer center provides a patient-centered home for healing and is the region’s largest medical facility that offers comprehensive cancer and blood disorder care in one location.
The support from HotSpring Hot Tubs will enhance and expand health care services and facilities to provide health for the region.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.