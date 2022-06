Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, June 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Cecil arranges for a family heirloom to be sent from England for authentication. Bella is horrified when he also invites her blackmailer, Signor Danioni, for tea. Lucian gives Rose a painting lesson on the beach with an unfortunate outcome.