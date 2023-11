Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, November 19 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Bella must act decisively to salvage her investment in Hotel Portofino, but at what cost to her relationships and children? When things seem to be going Bella’s way, tragedy strikes with fatal consequences for a family member.