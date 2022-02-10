Hospitals Understaffed Due to Omicron Surge in Crow Wing County

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

While the rest of the state is seeking a decline of omicron cases Crow Wing County is still feeling the effects of COVID-19, and it’s taking a toll on our hospitals.

Crow Wing County is at a peak of COVID cases, and while the rest of the state seems to be seeing a decrease, Crow Wing County has yet to see those numbers come down. With 40% of residents not vaccinated mixed with the lack of masking in close quarters, cases have shot through the roof and show no sign of slowing down, and area hospitals are having to carry that weight on their backs.

With such an increase in patients related to COVID, it means patients with other injuries or illnesses are not able to get a bed and forced to recover at home if at all possible. With the randomness of how COVID effects everyone, it’s impossible to predict the number of patients and resources the hospitals have to deal with.

When doctors at the heart of treating these patients everyday and trying to be as safe as possible, some of them do get sick, which has an impact on staffing available to help the abundance of patients. Essentia Health is advising people to keep wearing masks even if you are vaccinated, as well as to stay six feet apart if there’s no reason to be any closer than that. Essentia is strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Crow Wing County will be holding another vaccine clinic on March 9th at Crow Wing County Community Services. You can per-register for the clinic online at the Crow Wing County website.

