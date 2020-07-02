Lakeland PBS

Hospitalizations in MN Due to COVID-19 Continue to Drop

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2020

Hospitalizations in Minnesota due to COVID-19 continue to drop, as do the number of people needing ICU beds.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 260 people are hospitalized, with 125 of them in ICU. Both numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the end of April.

There were 426 new cases reported Wednesday along with four new deaths. All four deaths were people in long-term care facilities. The new cases came after almost 12,000 tests were conducted for a test positivity rate of 3.7%, which Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday was very good.

The newly reported cases included nine new cases from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Beltrami County – 1
  • Koochiching County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Polk County – 2
  • Roseau County – 3
  • Todd County – 1

