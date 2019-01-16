Hospitality Tax Proposal Returns To Bemidji City Council

It’s echos of the past for the Bemidji City Council as it looks to try again for a hospitality tax. The proposed tax would be used to fund the Sanford Center without using property taxes.

During Monday’s work session, council members agreed to form a committee to help develop their proposal. It was mentioned that while there is support for property tax relief, what the new tax supports could be in question.

As the council takes another crack at a hospitality tax, the hope is to have a united front, and that issues from the past don’t resurface.

Council member Ron Johnson brought up concerns from the past when past support for the proposed tax faded. But as the council looks to start the year off with a fresh start, the outlook is positive and looks to focus on the current need.

Council members agreed to have city staff move forward with the creation of the hospitality tax committee, all while drumming up support from community partners to take the tax proposal to the next step.

In order for the city to implement a special tax, it must receive approval from the state legislature.