Horse Shot And Killed in Wadena County

Chaz MootzNov. 18 2019

A horse was shot and killed northwest of Nimrod on Wednesday, November 13th at approximately 2:32 P.M.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s office, a property owner reported that a small Colt horse was lying on its side with a visible bullet hole to its abdomen area. The horse was last checked on three days prior. The property owner had returned home to find the horse frozen and lying on the ground with a bullet hole.

A Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the location where they were met by the property owner and directed to the inside of the horse stables at the west side of the barn. The Deputy searched for any nearby hunters in the area and attempted contact with neighboring landowners.

There are no suspects at this time. This incident is under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to call.

