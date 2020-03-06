Lakeland PBS

Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Minnesota

Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides To Benefit Bemidji Community Food Shelf

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 6 2020

Residents who donate $3 or bring a bag of non-perishable food to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will get the opportunity to ride a horse-drawn sleigh.

The Go and Whoa Harness Club will offer horse-drawn sleigh rides at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 22nd between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for those who wish to participate. Hot beverages and food will also be available for purchase.

“Because draft horses are not common, we look for ways the community can enjoy them too,” said Harness Club member Stacy Schussman. “The sleigh ride lets people see a variety of draft horse breeds while engaging in a fun activity that helps our community,” said Schussman.

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign will partially match all the donations the Food Shelf receives so that the organization can purchase more food.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf has been in operation since 1982 and annually provides nearly 3,000 food insecure households with emergency food support.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

