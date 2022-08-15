Lakeland PBS

Hopkins Man Drowns in Lake Near Aitkin

Hanky HazeltonAug. 15 2022

A Hopkins, MN man drowned in Elm Island Lake southeast of Aitkin on Saturday.

According to a release from Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida, 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson was fishing and drinking with a group of friends on Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township when he fell off the edge of the boat. Nelson was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard.

Nelson’s friends noticed that he didn’t resurface after falling over, causing one of them to jump in and search for Nelson. But due to the murky state of the lake, Nelson could not be found.

Upon reporting the incident to Aitkin County Dispatch at about 4 PM, officials brought in the Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team. Nelson’s body was recovered about four hours later with the help of marine electronics.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni Dies of ALS Complications

8 Minority Jail Officers Settle Suit Over Guarding Chauvin

Two-Vehicle Crash West of Aitkin Kills 17-Year-Old Boy

Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.