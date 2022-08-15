Hopkins Man Drowns in Lake Near Aitkin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Hopkins, MN man drowned in Elm Island Lake southeast of Aitkin on Saturday.

According to a release from Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida, 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson was fishing and drinking with a group of friends on Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township when he fell off the edge of the boat. Nelson was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard.

Nelson’s friends noticed that he didn’t resurface after falling over, causing one of them to jump in and search for Nelson. But due to the murky state of the lake, Nelson could not be found.

Upon reporting the incident to Aitkin County Dispatch at about 4 PM, officials brought in the Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team. Nelson’s body was recovered about four hours later with the help of marine electronics.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today