Jul 9, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Hopkins Joins Bemidji State Football Staff as Defensive Line Coach

BSU football has announced the hiring of defensive line coach Brendan Hopkins. Hopkins inherits a defensive line group that finished the 2024 season ranked nationally, coming in 11th in sacks, 19th in rushing defense, and 31st in tackles for loss.

It’s also a group that graduated a handful of seniors like Steven Hoffman and Cade Barrett, and saw several other starters transfer out, including Marcus Hansen, and most recently, Eli Coenen.

Hopkins is a 2021 graduate of Chadron State College where he played D-line for four years. He spent the past three years coaching D-line at Black Hills State University and before that spent one year as a graduate assistant at the University of Jamestown. He takes over for Darius Carey, who departed BSU this spring to coach at Henderson State.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Weii Ssbci Tribal Program 9 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Sports

Derecho Damage to Disc Golf Courses Curbs Play in Bemidji Area

Sports

Bemidji Bucks Amateur Baseball Defeats Blue Ox 6-3

Sports

Bemidji Titans Legion Softball Splits Doubleheader with Red Lake Falls

Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Soccer to Celebrate Program’s 30th Season