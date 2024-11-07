Hope House in Bemidji Holding Its 44-44-44 Fundraiser

Hope House in Bemidji is currently holding its annual fundraiser. To celebrate its 44th anniversary and raise funds, organizers are holding a 44-44-44 fundraiser, with the 44-hour campaign being active until 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7th.

Hope House is a community-based support program for adults with serious and long-lasting mental illness.

“They provide in-house services such as activities, medication management, counseling, and also the counselors can go to the clients’ homes because transportation is an obstacle for a lot of people,” explained Hope House Volunteer Board Member Jim Aakhus. “We’re asking people to donate 44 or more dollars. The hopes are to raise $4,400.”

“We’re just very happy to have the opportunity to celebrate 44 years,” added Hope House Director Robin Wold. “That’s a long time in Bemidji. And all the people who have gone through this program and are now doing well, that’s really what we’re after is better mental health for people.”

Donations can be made to Hope House at hopehousebemidji.org, through GiveMN, or by mailing a check to Hope House at P.O. Box 1097, Bemidji, MN 56619. The fundraiser officially ends at 11 a.m. Thursday, but donations will still be accepted afterwards.

More information on Hope House can be found on Facebook.