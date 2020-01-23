Lakeland PBS

Honor The Earth Presents LN3 Film Set To Premiere In Bemidji

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 23 2020

Honor Of The Earth plans to premier a new Line 3 documentary to debut at Rail River Folk School in Bemidji. The short film discusses the opposition to the proposed Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline that will run through native lands and some of the most pristine waters.

On January 26, 2020 between 4-6 p.m, the Honor Of The Earth organization will present a documentary about the ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of Line 3 on indigenous lands. It will examine the environmental threat posed by expanding fossil fuel infrastructure and exacerbating climate change impacts.

Enbridge Energy proposed Line 3 as a replacement of the current pipeline that was built in the 1960s which is now cracked and corroded, meaning it cant carry as much oil as it use to.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is opposed to the line based on a economic and environmental analysis, and more than 63,000 citizens have signed statements over the past few years in opposition of the line.

The event will feature Red Lake Rapper Thomas X, No Line 3 updates, vendors, and refreshments. To learn more about No Line 3 view the trailer at http://www.honorearth.org/ln3film-bemidj

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard Announces Resignation

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard Announces Resignation

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Tri-County Health Care Named As A Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Democrats Sue To Overturn Minnesota Assistance Voter Ban

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Tyler Glynn Selected As Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation Director

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.