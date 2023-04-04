Honor the Earth Loses Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Brought by Former Employee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A former employee of the non-profit environmental group Honor the Earth has won a civil court case against her former employer.

Margaret Campbell claimed she was fired after reporting that a former colleague of hers at Honor the Earth had sexually harassed her and some Native American boys. Last week, a jury awarded Campbell $750,000 for lost wages and emotional distress for claims of sexual harassment, and two other claims that involved retaliation against her.

Campbell said Michael Dahl, a co-worker at Honor the Earth, sexually harassed her numerous times between 2014 and 2015. Campbell said she reported her concerns to her supervisors, including the organization’s leader Winona LaDuke, as well as to the Honor the Earth board, but no action was taken against Dahl.

