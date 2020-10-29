Honor the Earth Asking Regulators to Investigate Additions to Enbridge’s Pipeline Capacity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An environmental group is asking Minnesota utility regulators to examine additions to Enbridge Energy’s current oil pipeline capacity, which could make the company’s controversial new $2.6 billion pipeline unnecessary.

In a filing with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Indigenous group Honor the Earth says Enbridge did not bring up their capacity additions during hearings for the pipeline. The pipeline would be a replacement for the aging Line 3 pipeline running from Alberta, Canada to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, WI.

The filing with the PUC on Tuesday is the latest in the six-year fight concerning the new pipeline.

