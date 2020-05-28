Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When schools in the state were forced to adopt distance learning, many concerns were raised, including parents trying to help their children with homework when they sometimes couldn’t understand the material themselves. But with the collaboration of Bemidji State University staff and Bemidji Area Schools, the solution came in the form of a homework helpline.

A homework helpline was designed for students in the Bemidji area school district once schools were closed. This joint project is a simple yet effective dialogue between teachers and BSU students pursuing a career in education.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today