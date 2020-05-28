Lakeland PBS

Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Destiny Wiggins — May. 27 2020

When schools in the state were forced to adopt distance learning, many concerns were raised, including parents trying to help their children with homework when they sometimes couldn’t understand the material themselves. But with the collaboration of Bemidji State University staff and Bemidji Area Schools, the solution came in the form of a homework helpline.

A homework helpline was designed for students in the Bemidji area school district once schools were closed. This joint project is a simple yet effective dialogue between teachers and BSU students pursuing a career in education.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

No One Injured in House Fire East of Bemidji

Walz Criticized For Letting Hospitals Discharge Recovering COVID-19 Patients Back to Nursing Homes

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Northwoods Caregivers Uses United Way Funding to Create New Program

Latest Stories

No One Injured in House Fire East of Bemidji

Posted on May. 27 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Charges Against Arresting Officer in Death of George Floyd

Posted on May. 27 2020

Walz Criticized For Letting Hospitals Discharge Recovering COVID-19 Patients Back to Nursing Homes

Posted on May. 27 2020

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Posted on May. 27 2020

Northwoods Caregivers Uses United Way Funding to Create New Program

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.