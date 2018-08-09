Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

Anthony Scott
Aug. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Applications are now being accepted by the Initiative Foundation for the Hometown Turnaround program.

The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls has partnered with community development specialist Deb Brown, to help two local communities grow and prosper. The prize package is valued at $5,000.

Deb Brown will visit the selected communities for four days, gathering all of the information on the town. At the end of her visit she will leave the town with a plan of action to revitalize their community. Brown has already helped many communities throughout the Midwest.

The deadline to apply to the Hometown Turnaround Program is August 17th, and you can apply at https://www.ifound.org/news-events/xcel-energy-foundation-sponsors-community-visits/.

Here’s a list of the eligible communities: Albany; Albertville; Annandale; Avon; Baxter; Becker; Belgrade; Big Lake; Brainerd; Breezy Point; Brooten; Buffalo; Center City; Chickamaw Beach; Chisago City; Clear Lake; Clearwater; Cokato; Cold Spring; Crosslake; Dayton; Delano; East Gull Lake; Eden Valley; Fifty Lakes; Foley; Freeport; Greenwald; Hanover; Holdingford; Howard Lake; Isanti; Jenkins; Kimball; Lake Henry; Lake Shore; Lindstrom; Manhattan Beach; Maple Lake; Meire Grove; Melrose; Monticello; Montrose; New Munich; Nisswa; North Branch; Osakis; Otsego; Paynesville; Pequot Lakes; Pillager; Pine River; Pleasant Lake; Princeton; Rice; Richmond; Riverton; Rockford; Rockville; Roscoe; Royalton; St. Anthony; St. Augusta; St. Cloud; St. Joseph; St. Martin; St. Michael; St. Stephen; Sartell; Sauk Rapids; Shafer; South Haven; Spring Hill; Stacy; Taylors Falls; Waite Park; Waverly; West Union; Wyoming; Zimmerman.

To learn more about the program listen to the Initiative Foundation’s Community Development Program Director, Michelle Kiley and SaveYour.Town’s Community Development Specialist, Deb Brown, in the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bacon Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

St. Cloud Prison Locked Down After Officer is Assaulted

Brainerd’s Block Party Celebrates a Sense of Community

Multi-Use Trail in Little Falls Will Create 500 Miles of Continuous Paved Trail

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Latest Story

Air Quality Alert Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for western Minnesota, effective Thursday, August 9 beginning at 2
Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Air Quality Alert Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Operation Round Up Awards $21,989 To Local Programs

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Bacon Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Lottery Player Hits $550K Jackpot In Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

St. Cloud Prison Locked Down After Officer is Assaulted

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.