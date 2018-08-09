Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

Applications are now being accepted by the Initiative Foundation for the Hometown Turnaround program.

The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls has partnered with community development specialist Deb Brown, to help two local communities grow and prosper. The prize package is valued at $5,000.

Deb Brown will visit the selected communities for four days, gathering all of the information on the town. At the end of her visit she will leave the town with a plan of action to revitalize their community. Brown has already helped many communities throughout the Midwest.

The deadline to apply to the Hometown Turnaround Program is August 17th, and you can apply at https://www.ifound.org/news-events/xcel-energy-foundation-sponsors-community-visits/.

Here’s a list of the eligible communities: Albany; Albertville; Annandale; Avon; Baxter; Becker; Belgrade; Big Lake; Brainerd; Breezy Point; Brooten; Buffalo; Center City; Chickamaw Beach; Chisago City; Clear Lake; Clearwater; Cokato; Cold Spring; Crosslake; Dayton; Delano; East Gull Lake; Eden Valley; Fifty Lakes; Foley; Freeport; Greenwald; Hanover; Holdingford; Howard Lake; Isanti; Jenkins; Kimball; Lake Henry; Lake Shore; Lindstrom; Manhattan Beach; Maple Lake; Meire Grove; Melrose; Monticello; Montrose; New Munich; Nisswa; North Branch; Osakis; Otsego; Paynesville; Pequot Lakes; Pillager; Pine River; Pleasant Lake; Princeton; Rice; Richmond; Riverton; Rockford; Rockville; Roscoe; Royalton; St. Anthony; St. Augusta; St. Cloud; St. Joseph; St. Martin; St. Michael; St. Stephen; Sartell; Sauk Rapids; Shafer; South Haven; Spring Hill; Stacy; Taylors Falls; Waite Park; Waverly; West Union; Wyoming; Zimmerman.

To learn more about the program listen to the Initiative Foundation’s Community Development Program Director, Michelle Kiley and SaveYour.Town’s Community Development Specialist, Deb Brown, in the video below.