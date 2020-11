Click to print (Opens in new window)

The annual event that was set to kick off on Saturday, November 28th has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release.

The event planned to feature Santa Claus on a firetruck and also offered an opportunity to shop at local businesses and restaurants in the downtown Brainerd area.

