Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Homeowners Still Cleaning Up Messes Left By Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood Of Bemidji

May. 20 2019

“It’s too heartbreaking to see what that damage has done to my house,” says Janet Dreyer, a resident whose home was affected by a recent water main break.

It’s been less than a week since a pipe burst in a Nymore neighborhood near Pershing Ave. and 2nd St. in Bemidji, leaving many homes in the area flooded with sewage water. Today, the water is back on and a temporary replacement pipe has been installed. Construction crews are expected to be on the street at least through summer.

“The contract end date is actually in September so they do have the latitude of doing some of that work later in the year if they so choose. They’re currently working on sanitary sewer and not water currently, so it could be something they work on the next few weeks but it could also be in a few months as well,” says Sam Anderson, assistant city engineer with the City of Bemidji.

Right now, Dreyer’s basement is basically quarantined. Only officials have been going in and out, disinfecting everything, assessing the damage and taking inventory.

Dreyer says, “Any wood has to be taken out because it’s too contaminated, and they still haven’t got all the moisture out because he just left here and said that it’ll probably be weeks before he can get all the moisture out because it’s my whole basement. They have to take out all the carpets, all the rugs I had down there.”

There are a lot of costly repairs involved in the process. Right now, the matter of who will pay for it all is complicated.

“I talked to the superintendent and he just told me that it’s between the city and Ryerson Construction, so I don’t know,” says Dreyer when asked about who’s paying for the damage.

“We have them submit a claim that’ll essentially get passed onto to our insurance and then procedurally the insurance companies kind of figure out whose liability it is, so it’s not anybody taking any blame at this point. It’s just more or less the procedure of getting everything started,” says Anderson.

Dreyer says estimates for how long it could take to get a basement back could be anywhere from 6 to 8 months. While it’s a stinky situation, she says she’s staying positive.

“I feel okay. I’m not sleeping very well and I’ve had headaches a lot and I think that’s just the stress that goes along with it, but I’ll be okay,” says Dreyer.

The city estimates around 10-12 households were affected by the pipe burst. If you would like to make a claim, call Sam Anderson with the city of Bemidji at (218) 333-1856.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

In Business: Grizzly Truss Fabricators Inc. First Truss Company In Bemidji

Sanford Bemidji & Northwest Technical College Partner To Educate About RN & LPN Programs

In Focus: Sons Of Norway Bemidji Lodge Celebrates Syttende Mai

What do you think?

Latest Story

Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

The inmate who escaped from Red Lake authorities outside of Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital last week has been taken back into custody.
Posted on May. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

Posted on May. 21 2019

In Business: Grizzly Truss Fabricators Inc. First Truss Company In Bemidji

Posted on May. 20 2019

Pierz Student Crowned National Champion At BPA Conference

Posted on May. 20 2019

Little Falls Needs Your Help To Secure New Basketball Court From The Timberwolves

Posted on May. 20 2019

CTC Breaks Ground On New Broadband Project In Todd County

Posted on May. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.