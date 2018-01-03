Homeowners & Pets Rescued from Breezy Point House Fire

Two homeowners and their pets are now safe after being rescued from their burning home in Breezy Point on New Year’s Eve.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Breezy Point Police Officers were making their rounds when one officer noticed smoke coming from the single family home on Highway 11.

After getting closer, the officer noticed flames coming from the roof and it appeared their were people inside. After a failed attempt to wake the residents, the officer kicked down the door.

The two adults inside and their seven birds were rescued from a fire that likely started in the attic from the wood burning chimney.

Breezy Point Police Chief Kevin Merschman is proud of his officers for acting quickly.