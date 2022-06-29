Homeowners And Businesses Storm Damage Survey
Crow Wing County is working with the State of Minnesota to survey residential and
business owners.
Crow Wing County has suffered a substantial amount of damage to their homes,
businesses, and structures.
The dates these storms occurred were May 29th-30th and June 20th-24th storms.
Deadline to respond to the survey is July 31, 2022. If you have damage in excess of 40%, you can fill out survey and someone will be in contact with you.
For additional information, or if you have questions please call 218-824-1044.
