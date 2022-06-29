Lakeland PBS

Homeowners And Businesses Storm Damage Survey

Hanky HazeltonJun. 29 2022

Crow Wing County is working with the State of Minnesota to survey residential and
business owners.

Crow Wing County has suffered a substantial amount of damage to their homes,
businesses, and structures.

The dates these storms occurred were May 29th-30th and June 20th-24th storms.

Deadline to respond to the survey is July 31, 2022. If you have damage in excess of 40%, you can fill out survey and someone will be in contact with you.

For additional information, or if you have questions please call 218-824-1044.

By — Hanky Hazelton

