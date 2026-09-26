Homecoming Lake Jump on the Line for BSU Football in Battle of the Beavers

It’s the annual Battle of the Beavers on Saturday, but it’s also homecoming for Bemidji State Football, which means a dip in the lake is on line.

While jumping into Lake Bemidji after the homecoming game is one of the more unique traditions in college football, it’s also one that has to be earned with a win. Otherwise, the boys stay dry.

Since the tradition was quasi-established in 1993 (the Beavers lost in ’93 and ’94 before winning in 1995 and finally getting to jump into the lake), Bemidji State is 23-9 in homecoming games and has only missed the lake jump twice since Brent Bolte took over as head coach in 2016.

“I mean, it’s everything you dreamed of when you come in as a freshman,” said senior captain and offensive lineman Zach Ott. “You first learn about it, then you watch the guys jump in and it’s like, ‘Oh, I want I want to be part of that. I want to do it myself.’ And you know what? When it’s your last year, everyone says it goes by fast, and it really does. And I want to enjoy every bit of it, and I want to jump in that lake.”

“It’s something that means a lot to the team,” agreed senior captain and defensive back Caden Bolte. “It’s like no other feeling [like] jumping in that lake.”

The BSU Beavers will have their work cut out for them Saturday, coming in with a 1-3 record and riding a two-game skid.

“We’ve had a couple of games that, if a couple of things go a different way, then we’re sitting at a better record than we are now,” said Bolte. “And that’s kind of football, that’s how it is. When you get those tough moments, you gotta go out there and make plays. And if you don’t make plays, you gotta go out there and keep your head up and make the next play, anyways.”

Bemidji State is 23-2 all time against their homecoming opponent Minot State, but they did lose to them last year 28-21. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sep. 26 at 2 p.m.