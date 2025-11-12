Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Nov 12, 2025 | By: Miles Walker
Homebuilt Plane Gets a New Home Inside the Brainerd Airport
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
11-12-2025
Sports
Bemidji State Women’s Soccer Jumps to #2 in Latest Regional Rankings
11-12-2025
Business
Essentia Health Reaches Agreement with Union for Brainerd Nurses Contract
11-12-2025
Community
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open for Leech Lake Band Members & Descendants
11-12-2025
Community
Brainerd Community Action Hands Out More 2025 Community Awards
Scroll To Top